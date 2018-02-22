Inter agree deal to sign Liverpool and Barcelona target
02 March at 12:45According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Inter have agreed personal terms with Stefan de Vrij with a view to signing him on a free transfer this summer.
The Dutch central defender has given his OK to joining the Nerazzurri, having confirmed he will leave Lazio when his contract expires at the end of the season. Indeed, he turned down offers from the Premier League and Barcelona before deciding to stay in Serie A.
The ball is now in Suning’s court, as they have the final say on whether Inter finalise the deal to sign him. Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio hope he will prove to be the ideal partner for Milan Škriniar, with Miranda expected to return to his native Brazil in the not too distant future.
The ex-Feyenoord man may not be the only player to arrive in San Siro for free, with the club also pursuing deals for Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah and Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Bernard.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
