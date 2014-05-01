Inter Milan are ahead in the race for Angel Di Maria, who sounds like he wants to leave PSG.

“For the moment, Inter are ahead in the race for Angel Di Maria, because it’s a very expensive operation,” transfer expert

“It’ll take

70-75 million to get him away from PSG,” he continued.

What hasn’t helped the Argentine is his recent trouble with France’s tax authorities. Yesterday, his home was raided by

The Argentine started the current season poorly, but has recovered to net 15 goals in all competitions, adding a further eight assists for the Parisians.