Inter 'ahead' in race for ex-Man United midfielder, worth €70m
24 May at 12:54Inter Milan are ahead in the race for Angel Di Maria, who sounds like he wants to leave PSG.
Tuttosport write that the former Manchester United man has told the Serie A team that he wants to quit PSG this summer. Barcelona have also contacted PSG over Di Maria, but it looks like they’re not that interested.
“For the moment, Inter are ahead in the race for Angel Di Maria, because it’s a very expensive operation,” transfer expert Niccoló Ceccarini told Sport Mediaset.
“It’ll take €70-75 million to get him away from PSG,” he continued.
What hasn’t helped the Argentine is his recent trouble with France’s tax authorities. Yesterday, his home was raided by the OCLCIFF, France’s anti tax-evasion unit, alongside those of Javier Pastore and Emiliano Sala.
The Argentine started the current season poorly, but has recovered to net 15 goals in all competitions, adding a further eight assists for the Parisians.
@EdoDalmonte
