If reports are to believed, Serie A giants Inter are looking to increase Mauro Icardi’s release clause, as they look to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The role of Icardi’s wife and agent- Wanda Nara, will be crucial in how things turn out for the Argentinian in the future. Icardi’s current deal at the nerazzurri expires in 2021 and he already has a release clause of around 110 million euros.

Inter are yet to hold talks with Wanda Nara, but the Corriere della Serra suggests that talks are set to happen in the near future as Inter really want to keep hold of Icardi.

Suning consider Wanda to just as indispensable to the club as Icardi himself, largely because of how popular the 30-year-old agent is in China. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the striker, but Luciano Spalletti is very much convinced that he won’t move anytime soon.

Icardi himself doesn’t want to leave Milan and his wife will play a vital role in deciding his future. The 23-year-old doesn’t want to part ways with Spalletti and doesn’t desire to break contact with Suning.

Talks about a new, improved contract with a better release clause will increase in the next few weeks.

Kaustubh Pandey