Inter, Juventus and Sampdoria. The triangle for Patrik Schick is about to make an important breakthrough because by the first half of next week the player will complete medical examinations that will say whether he has recovered, totally or partially, from the heart injury that has compromised his move to Juventus.

VISITS - Initially scheduled for Monday, the Czech player’s medical check-ups are only few days away. Between Tuesday and Thursday Schick will definitely know if his heart problem will be definitely put behind him. Agent Pavel Paska, in fact, confirmed in an interview that what has stopped Schick has so far been, "The huge workload associated with the tremendous stress that first led to heart fatigue and subsequent inflammation that it has blocked a move."

INTER AGREEMENT WITH ALL, BUT JUVE ... - Inter is waiting for the results because, in the case of Schick's positivity and rehabilitation to full athletic work, the Nerazzurri club will push on the accelerator to ensure his transfer. With Sampdoria an agreement was found at the same figures agreed with Juventus before the stop, and also with the agent of the player an agreement equal to that achieved with the Bianconeri was found. What is missing? The final choice will be down to the player who sees Pavel Nedved as his idol and hopes that Juventus will eventually decide to bet on him again.



