Inter, Fiorentina's Bernardeschi is one of their top priorities for next summer

Inter Milan are coming off a big 1-0 win away to Palermo as they have been on fire under new boss Stefano Pioli. Suning are already planning next summer transfer window as they would like to add a few other key elements to their current roster.



According to Sky Sport, Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi will be Inter's main target up front. They are looking to add a young talented Italian player and Bernardeschi fits the bill (Berardi could be an alternative to him if a deal does not occur).



Fiorentina don't seem ready to sell him at the moment but things can change quickly. Suning are planning to offer Fiorentina an important deal for their young Italian offensive winger as they hope to make them change their minds.



Pioli's Inter are now currently in fifth place in the Italian standings where as Sousa's Fiorentina are in eight place. Both clubs have european ambitions.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)