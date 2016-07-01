The draw against Bologna has not stalled the enthusiasm of the Nerazzurri fans, who have flocked to the tribunes of the San Siro for Inter thus far this season. This weekend’s tie against Genoa on Sunday sees the Interista already having snatched up 50,000 seats. The kick off is scheduled for 15:00 ITA, and the energy will be high. Just days after celebrating its birthday, the San Siro will be lively with football and emotion.

