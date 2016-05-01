Inter and AC Milan agree to invest in San Siro redevelopment
05 February at 18:50
Representatives of both Inter and AC Milan met with leading figures of the city's administration, and it seems the parties have finally reached agreement on how they will proceed with the renovation of San Siro stadium.
Talks were held in the Palazzo Marino, and it now appears the clubs have agreed to invest in the modernisation of one of the world’s great sporting venues.
It was decided that they will meet on a monthly basis from now until the summer in order to lay the groundwork for work to be carried out. After months of deadlocked negotiations, both the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri have decided on a path which will see the Giuseppe Meazza return to its proper condition.
Indeed, both clubs have been linked with a move away from the so-called ‘Scala del Calcio’ over recent years, with Milan once close to securing a new stadium in the Portello area of the city, but now they are both destined to remain there for the foreseeable future.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
