Inter and AC Milan name squads for derby clash
03 April at 17:40Inter and AC Milan will be playing the Milan derby tomorrow. The game was due to be played on the 4th of March but was postponed due to the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Both Rino Gattuso and Luciano Spalletti have talked to media today and both managers have also released their squad lists for tomorrow’s San Siro showdown.
The kick-off is scheduled at 6.30, a decision imposed by Uefa in order not to have games played at the same time of Champions League games in program tomorrow.
INTER SQUAD LIST
Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.
Defenders: Lisandro Lopez, Joao Cancelo, Ranocchia, Santon, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.
Midfielders: Gagliardinni, Rafinha, Vecin, Borja Valero, Brozovic.
Strikers: Icardi, Karamoh, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti.
AC MILAN SQUAD LIST
Goalkeepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari
Defenders: Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata
Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Locatelli, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo
Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.
Go to comments