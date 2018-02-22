Inter and AC Milan name squads for derby clash

Inter and AC Milan will be playing the Milan derby tomorrow. The game was due to be played on the 4th of March but was postponed due to the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Both Rino Gattuso and Luciano Spalletti have talked to media today and both managers have also released their squad lists for tomorrow’s San Siro showdown.



The kick-off is scheduled at 6.30, a decision imposed by Uefa in order not to have games played at the same time of Champions League games in program tomorrow.



INTER SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.

Defenders: Lisandro Lopez, Joao Cancelo, Ranocchia, Santon, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.

Midfielders: Gagliardinni, Rafinha, Vecin, Borja Valero, Brozovic.

Strikers: Icardi, Karamoh, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti.



AC MILAN SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari

Defenders: Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Locatelli, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo

Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.

