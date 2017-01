Southampton are set to make an opening bid to sign Liverpool defenderin January, according to reports in England and France. The Saints are among a host of clubs monitoring the Frenchman. Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter are also being linked with welcoming the player’s services in January though both Italian sides can only sign new players on loan this January.West Brom and Stoke City are also said to be interested in signing the Liverpool outcast who has yet to make his senior debut with Liverpool this season having only featured in five games of the Reds’ second team.​SakhoThe French defender is looking for a permanent move away from Anfield Road and Southampton could offer him an escape route given that both Saints’ centreare being linked with leaving the St. Mary’s either in January or June.