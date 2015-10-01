Inter and AC Milan on red alert as Southampton set to make move for Liverpool defender
08 January at 10:40Southampton are set to make an opening bid to sign Liverpool defender Mahmadou Sakho in January, according to reports in England and France. The Saints are among a host of clubs monitoring the Frenchman. Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter are also being linked with welcoming the player’s services in January though both Italian sides can only sign new players on loan this January.
West Brom and Stoke City are also said to be interested in signing the Liverpool outcast who has yet to make his senior debut with Liverpool this season having only featured in five games of the Reds’ second team.
Sakho refused to leave Liverpool on loan last summer and Jurgen Klopp has not given him a chance to shine since. The French defender is looking for a permanent move away from Anfield Road and Southampton could offer him an escape route given that both Saints’ centre defenders Jose Fonte and Virgil Van Dijk are being linked with leaving the St. Mary’s either in January or June.
