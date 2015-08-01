Inter and AC Milan set to fight it out for a Tottenham midfielder, the latest

AC Milan had invested over 200 million euros in the summer transfer window but the results haven't followed to date. Inter Milan on the other hand did not invest too much this past summer but they have been doing very well in the Italian Serie A (even if things have been more difficult for them of late). Both clubs are looking for some midfield help as they both have their eyes on Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, this according to Sky Sports UK. We had already revealed that AC Milan had strong interst for Dembele a few days ago as a derby now seems to be on the horizon for the Belgian International. It remains to be seen if Tottenham are ready to let him leave their club in January...



Dembele's contract will expire with the Spurs in 2019 as Tottenham are thinking of signing ex-Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia to eventually replace him within their squad....



