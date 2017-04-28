Inter and AC Milan to go head to head for Chelsea and Man Utd target
28 April at 18:30Inter and AC Milan have emerged as major contenders for Chelsea and Manchester United target Stefan De Vrij who is destined to leave Lazio at the end of the season. The Dutchman’s contract with the biancocelesti, in fact, expires in 2018 and according to several reports in Italy, the Holland International is not willing to pen a contract extension with the Olimpico hierarchy.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, De Vrij has been targeted by both Inter and AC Milan. The nerazzurri have reached a verbal agreement with the 25-year-old offering him € 3.5 million-a-year plus add ons.
AC Milan, however, are ready to offer € 4 million-a-year in attempt to steal the talented centre-back from under their rivals’ noses.
Meantime, reports in England claim De Vrij is a top transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United with Lazio that may be open to sell their highly rated defender for as much as € 25-30 million.
