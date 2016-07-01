Inter and AC Milan to go head to head for €20m Tottenham midfielder
24 March at 22:45Inter and AC Milan are interested in signing unhappy Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and both Serie A clubs will try to sign him in the summer, according to a report of L’Equipe (via milannews).
The France International impressed with his national team at EURO 2016 less than one year ago but has been failing to justify his price-tag at Tottenham. The Premier League giants signed Sissoko for € 35 million in the deadline day of the summer transfer window but the former Newcastle man could only register five assists in 26 appearances in North London this season.
His relationship with Mauricio Pochettino is also believed not to be great and several reports in England and France suggest the player will be leaving Tottenham at the end of the current campaign.
Inter and AC Milan, however, are not the only clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old who is rumoured to be a transfer target of Crystal Palace too. The player’s price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 20 million.
