Inter and AC Milan to go head to head for out of favour Liverpool defender
13 April at 16:40AC Milan and Inter are emerging as possible contenders for out of favour Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno who is failing to get any regular game time under Jorgen Klopp so far this season having only featured in seven league games with the Reds’ shirt.
Moreno joined Liverpool from Sevilla for € 18 million in summer 2014 but has been failing to prove his qualities in his 91 appearances at Anfield Roard.
No secret that Jurgen Klopp considers James Milner as a much more reliable option than the Spaniard on the left with the experiences Englishman who is a regular starter under the German boss.
According to goal.com Inter and AC Milan will try to persuade Moreno to move to the San Siro in the summer as both clubs will be looking for some defence reinforcement once the current season ends.
Liverpool are reported to be looking for a similar fee than the one spent three years ago to sign Moreno from Sevilla with the 24-year-old who could leave Anfield Road for € 17.5 million during the summer transfer window.
