Inter and Arsenal on red alert as common transfer target faces lengthy lay-off

Inter and Arsenal are on red alert as their common transfer target Ricardo Rodriguez has picked up a knee injury and could be ruled out for the season.



The talented wingback has been diagnosed with a rupture of the syndesmotic ligament of his right foot and his season with Wolfsburg could be over already.



The 24-year-old defender is said to be in advanced talks with Inter over a possible summer move and the Serie A giants’ director of sport Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club is interested in signing the Switzerland International.



​Rodriguez has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal although Inter are in pole position to sign the player in the summer. The long lay-off of the Swiss left-back, however, will convince the nerazzurri to talk to both the German club and its player to learn his physical conditions before finalizing a potential move.



​Rodriguez has a € 23 million release clause included in his contract with Wolfsburg but Inter are only open to sign him without meeting the player’s minimum transfer fee.

