Inter and Atléti target’s agent due to arrive in Milan shortly

According to a report in this morning’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lautaro Martínez’s agent is set to arrive in Milan within the next few days.



The 20-year-old, who is being tracked by the likes of Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia, has emerged as a concrete transfer target for Inter directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio.



The Nerazzurri will look to bring the Racing Club striker to Milan on a two-year loan with option to buy. Whether the Argentine club will be tempted to allow this is still unclear.



Meanwhile, it is hoped that the excellent relationship between Javier Zanetti (Inter vice-president) and Diego Milito (Racing technical director) could help facilitate a deal.



Los Colchoneros had previously been close to reaching a deal, but the fact they allowed him to complete an unauthorised medical presumably angered his current employers. Now it seems Inter can steal a march on their rivals.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)