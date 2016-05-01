Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly reached a secret plan with Barcelona in their acquisition of midfielder Rafinha on loan from the Catalan side.

The 24-year-old Rafinha had fallen out of favor at Barcelona and had struggled to establish himself as a regular after returning from a long-term injury. In an attempt to make himself a part of the Spanish side that will head to Russia for the FIFA World Cup later this year, Rafinha has now sealed a loan move to Inter Milan, where he would look to play more regular football.

Sport has learnt that the two clubs have reached an agreement for a compulsory purchase of the player, if Inter Milan qualify for the Champions League this season by finishing inside the top four. If that happens, the nerazzurri will pay Barcelona a fee in the region of 35 million euros to sign Rafinha permanently.

Neither of the clubs made this agreement public as they wanted to protect Inter from a possible violation on the financial fair play rulings of UEFA. There is also a clause in the contract which will see Inter pay 3 million euros more depending on Rafinha’s performances.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)