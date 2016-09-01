Inter and Barcelona ponder January bid for Blind
16 December at 17:41Inter and Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Manchester United defender Daley Blind. The contract of the Holland International expires at the end of the season and the Red Devils have not reached any agreement with the versatile defender yet.
Both Inter and Barça want defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. The nerazzurri can only rely on three centre-backs only whilst Barcelona will probably see Mascherano move to China in January.
The 27-year-old is available as a free agent at the end of the season but Inter and Barcelona hope to nab him on the cheap in the January transfer window.
Blind is not the only player on his way out of the Old Trafford. José Murinho is not on good terms with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and according to British media the duo have had a discussion during a video session held after the Red Devils’ 1-0 win against Brighton.
Inter would be open to add Joao Mario in a player swap deal which, however, Manchester United are not interested in at the moment.
