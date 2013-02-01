There is an Inter player in departure. After embracing the incoming Skriniar, Padelli, Borja Valero, Vecino and Dalbert, the Nerazzurri club can free some space on the roster for Luciano Spalletti. Surplus to requirements midfielder Gary Medel is on his way to Besiktas. After a meeting between the Nerazzurri club, who after speaking with Emre Mor's agent, met with the leadership of the Turkish club, reaching an agreement for the definitive transfer of former Sevilla and Boca player.

DETAILS - In total, Inter will receive 3 million EUR in cash, with the Nerazzurri club also having secured a percentage on the future resale of the 30 year old midfielder. Medel leaves Italy after 3 seasons, ready to start a new adventure in Turkey. And on the internet, images of his signature on the contract have arrived.