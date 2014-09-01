Already a targeted player last spring, Stefan de Vrij remains a market idea for Inter again. Not only is there Juventus keeping an eye on the future of Lazio’s Dutch defender, whose contract will be expiring in June 2018, but it can be an opportunity for the Nerazzurri as well. And for this reason Sabatini and Ausilio are monitoring the developments surrounding de Vrij and his future. The player is very much appreciated by Spalletti, and it is thought that de Vrij could renew with a buyout clause that would help facilitate his sale. The idea has been on the negotiating table between his agents and Lotito for a long time, but never with anything coming to fruition.

WHERE NEXT? - Juventus thought about him in the summer, then pulled back after Lotito's difficult market strategy, and Inter decided to change their focus to Sampdoria’s Skriniar to pair up with Miranda in the center of the Inter defense. Nonethless, if the market were to offer any opportunity for a player like de Vrij at a reasonable price, Inter would be ready to pick him up. For this reason, the Dutch international will remain on their list...