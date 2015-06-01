Inter and Juve go head to head for one of Serie A’s most promising midfielders

Juventus and Inter are both Interested Atalanta youngster Roberto Gagliardini, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Serie A giants have been scouting the 22-year-old midfielder and have two different strategies to persuade La Dea.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus want to sign Gagliardini in the January transfer window. Although Axel Witsel is the Old Lady’s priority target for the next transfer window, Juventus also want to add the promising Italian midfielder to their squad. Atalanta have slapped € 23 million price-tag on the product of their academy whose contract expires in 2021. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has compared Gagliardini to former Juventus star Paul Pogba calling his Italian starlet (‘the white Pogba’ during a recent interview).



Inter’s financial struggles do not allow Inter to invest as much in the winter transfer window and have made contact with Atalanta to sign Gagliardini at the end of the current campaign. The nerazzurri want to close the deal in January and leave the player out on loan at Atalanta until the end of the season. The race has just begun, Juventus and Inter are going to go head to head to sign Roberto Gagliardini, one of Italy’s most promising midfielders.

