Inter and Juve join race to sign €40m Man United target

It isn't only Inter who is following him as Piero Ausilio has been a big fan of Fabinho for some time now. As Sky Sport reported, the Monaco man is also being followed by Juventus and Manchester United (who have also been on him for some time). Marotta and Paratici have been tracking Verratti and Tolisso but Fabinho is also high on their midfield list. Let's not forget that the Brazilian began his career as a right-back but Monaco boss Jardim transformed him into a midfielder.



A LOT OF COMPETITION - It will take at least 40-50 million euros to acquire Fabinho as many clubs are after him. Both Inter and Juventus like him but they are more in observation mode right now as his price-tag is heafty. Mourinho's United also have been monitoring him as he and Kroos are on the Portuguese coach's wish-list. At the moment, United seem to be in pole position but Inter and Juventus are following the situation carefully....