Inter and Juve on red alert as Bayern defender doesn't shut the door on a possible departure...

He has been one of the most consistent players for Bayern Munich over the past few seasons but Jerome Boateng's future with the club remains in doubt. Here is what the German defender had to say on the matter as he spoke with German news site Sport Bild about his future at the club :



" Future with Bayern Munich? To play in a foreign league has always been on my mind. It will depend of the situation but let's see....".



Boateng's current contract with Bayern Munich will expire in 2021 as his only experience outside of Germany was a very short stint in Manchester (for Manchester City). He has been solid yet again this season as he appeared in 12 games for Bayern Munich in 2017-18. Juventus and Inter Milan both like him a lot as they have been evaluating the situation lately. Both clubs seem ready to make an attempt for him in the coming months...