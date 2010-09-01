Juventus and Inter are both snooping around AC Milan, waiting to nab Alessio Romagnoli,

Milan’s economic troubles (UEFA’s Financial Fair Play has rejected their “voluntary agreement”, questioning owner Li Yonghong’s financial solvency) is likely going to force them to sell.

While the name of Gianluigi Donnarumma has done the rounds, another is quickly garnering attention: that of Romagnoli, who was a star performer last season after joining the Rossoneri.

Juventus have been following the former Roma man for some time.

The Old Lady needs to revamp her back line: Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are getting older, while Mehdi Benatia (while a strong performer) is injury-prone.

Inter, for their part, would love to have Romagnoli (another former Sampdoria player) line up with Milan Skriniar, who was signed from the Marassi side last summer, thus allowing them to nab the most promising young centre-back partnership in the league.

Romagnoli’s deal expires in 2020. He was paid €25m in 2015.