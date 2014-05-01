Inter and Juve target Luiz Gustavo set to leave on loan

Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo has been on many Italian clubs radar for some time now. Inter and Juventus both have had strong interest in him last summer as they were looking for some midfield reinforcements but in the end, the Brazilian stayed with Wolfsburg.



According to Sportmediaset, Wolfsburg are ready to let him leave and are willing to accept a loan with an option to buy formula. Inter and Juventus still have interest in the player as their search for a midfielder continues. Allegri's club have already secured Rincon of Genoa but with Witsel leaving for China, they will likely look for someone else.



Luiz Gustavo has appeared in 13 games so far this season for the German club as they are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings.



Juventus are first in the Serie A standings as they will be looking to win a sixth consecutive league title. Inter on the other hand are currently in seventh position.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)