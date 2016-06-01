Inter and Liverpool target set to renew his deal with Besiktas

Inter and Manchester United both are looking to improve their respective teams come summer time as they had their eyes on Besiktas' Anderson Talisca. Will the player be leaving Turkey come summer time? Well according to Hurriyet, it seems like if Talisca is set to renew his deal with Besiktas and put an end to the possible rumors.



Talisca was solid this season as the 23 year old appeared in 31 games for the Turkish club as he racked up 14 goals and 6 assists in all competitions. The young attacking midfielder/striker had attracted the interest of a few big European clubs but it seems like his future will remain to be in Turkey for the time being at least.



Besiktas have had a solid year this season in 2016-17 as they are currently first in the Turkish league with two rounds to go as they have a 4 point lead on second placed Basaksehir.