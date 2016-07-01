Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez has opened up about his future at the Wanda Metropolitano, with both Juventus and Manchester United having drawn links with him recently.

The Uruguayan centre-half has made only four starts for the Los Rojiblancos this season, apart from two substitute appearances, scoring once. While he is in need of more time on the pitch, both Juve and United are already said to be interested in acquiring the 22-year-old’s services.

Ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey game against Elche, Gimenez opened up about his future at the club. He said:

Not just the Old Lady and the Red Devils, but Luciano Spalletti’s Inter too are said to after the Uruguayan defender, as they look to shore up their backline.

Gimenez’s words would surely deal a blow to the trio’s hopes of signing him.

"I have a contract until 2020. I'm not thinking of leaving Atletico Madrid because I feel very identified with this club.”Kaustubh Pandey