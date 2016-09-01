Inter and Manchester United, Lindelof is inches away from renewing with Benfica : the latest

Victor Lindelof has been playing some terrific football for Benfica of late and he has attracted the interest of many big clubs including Manchester United and Inter Milan just to name a few. According to A Bola, the Swedish defender has found an agreement with Benfica to renew his deal with the Portuguese club.



Once Lindelof signs his contract renewal, he will see his salary increase by about 1 million euros per season and Benfica will add a release clause in his new deal : If any big European club want him , they will then have to pay 60 million euros to get him (his current release clause is set at 30 million euros). United were said to be close to acquiring him but it now seems like he will be staying at Benfica for the time being.



Lindelof has appeared in 23 games so far this season for Benfica as they are currently first in the Portuguese Liga standings (one point up on Porto, who do have one extra game played).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)