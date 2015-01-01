Yesterday he was not on the field to face Juventus in the Champions League semi final,but among the gems of Monaco's youthful squad is Benjamin Mendy, a left footed French left back born in '94, already enchanted to be affirmed as an international. And there is a backstory to tell about the post-match evening with Juventus, Mendy did not play but was present at the Cipriani restaurant in Montecarlo, as revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio, where so many players were busy after the Champions League. Among them was also the Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio.

GREETINGS AND SMILES - The Nerazzurri director greeted Mendy and recalled, smiling with his agents a backstory, when Mendy was 17 in Milan liked by Inter--an idea of ​​Ausilio. A deal that was close but slipped away at the decisive moment, Ausilio reminded him of the player he joked about. Looks for the future? Of course, Inter still appreciates him. But for Monaco he is untouchable and a transfer figure would be impressive. Without forgetting that bizarre contact years ago, between Mendy and the Nerazzurri...