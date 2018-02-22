Inter and Milan interested in Juventus defender, confirms agent
26 April at 15:30Juventus defender Kwadwo Asamoah’s agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed interest from Inter and AC Milan in signing the Ghanian international.
The 29-year-old joined the Old Lady from Udinese in 2012, when Antonio Conte was in charge at the Turin club. The current Chelsea manager was successful in converting him from a wide player into a defender.
Asamoah’s contract at Juventus will run down after the end of the season. He has been attracting interest from the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri, with Inter believed to be ahead of their local rivals for the player’s signature.
“Inter are in pole position in signing Asamoah. Milan are also in the race for his signature. Soon, his future will be decided,” Pastorello told Juventus.eu.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side are keen on retaining the player and have offered him an extension. However, that is nowhere close to what the player’s looking at. Inter are ready to offer him a three-year deal worth €3.5 million per year.
