Inter and Roma sound out transfer availability of Arsenal midfield target
12 May at 17:15Inter and Roma have emerged as serious candidates for the signing of Serie A star Daniele Baselli who is contracted with Torino until 2019. The 25-year-old is one of Serie A’s best midfielders and is being linked with leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season to join a bigger club than the granata.
AC Milan DS Massimiliano Mirabelli met his Torino counterpart earlier last week to discuss a possible transfer of Baselli but according to a report of Tuttosport, Arsenal are also monitoring the situation of the former Atalanta starlet.
According to the Turin-based paper, Torino have been contacted by both Roma and Inter who are also looking for some midfield reinforcement in the summer. Roma offered € 12 million to sign the player in January, but Torino rejected their proposal. Inter are planning to spend big in the summer and want promising Italian players to join the San Siro in order to begin a new winning course.
Go to comments