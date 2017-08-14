As reported by SkySport, a hypothesis has finally arrived to help Inter with their Kondogbia situation. The idea is that the French midfielder moves to Valencia on a loan deal, while Portuguese defender Cancelo moves in the opposite direction. Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear in the past days that Kondogbia has expressed his will to leave the club, even so much as to refuse to train with his Serie A teammates.

However, simple it may seem in conversation, the negotiations between the two clubs has been far more difficult. The contacts between Inter and Valencia are, however, continuous. And the thought of making an exchange between Kondogbia and Joao Cancelo, who has been on the radar of Juventus in recent weeks. The Portuguese defender is young, fast, and can play on either side the defense, or even higher up the field.

The two clubs are working on an exchange of loans with redemption clauses in figures yet to be agreed. At the moment Valencia does not have the economic power to close the operation definitively. Kondogbia's situation remains in balance, and Inter will have to act quickly to find a destination for the player without losing too much on their investment.