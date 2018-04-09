Marco Meneghetti is playing a starring role at Pordenone’s primavera, despite being only sixteen years old.

Il Gazzettino have written that the Nerazzurri are chasing the teenager, who is regularly on the bench for the Serie C side, and even got to play 45 minutes of a recent game against FeralpiSalo’.

Il Messaggero Veneto had written a month ago that Atalanta had sent scouts to watch the young shostopper, too.

His story has echoes of Alex Meret, who starred for Udinese several years ago when he was also just sixteen, the same age at which Gianluigi Donnarumma broke through at AC Milan, replacing Diego Lopez.