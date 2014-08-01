Inter announce end of pursuit of Arsenal target

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Sky Sport yesterday night revealing that the nerazzurri are not interested anymore in signing Caen starlet Yann Karamoh. The 19-year-old has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Ligue 1 giants are open to sell him for € 8 million.



The president of Caen, in fact, has recently revealed: “I can’t deny there are two Ligue 1 clubs and two foreign clubs interested in signing him.”



“Let’s see if any of them will make the right offer, I think his price-tag is around € 8 million, we are waiting for the right offer but the player needs to agree to join a new club as well. All the parties must be happy with the deal otherwise Yann will be playing for us this season as well.”



Inter’s best bid so far is € 5 million but Karamoh’s contract expires in 2018.



Inter, however, seem to be not interested anymore in the striker: “Karamoh? We are ok in attack”, Ausilio said yesterday night.



As for Schick and Keita, Ausilio said: “We haven’t lost them, maybe we have decided to lose them.”

