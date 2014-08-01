Inter announce end of pursuit of Arsenal target
30 August at 14:30Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Sky Sport yesterday night revealing that the nerazzurri are not interested anymore in signing Caen starlet Yann Karamoh. The 19-year-old has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Ligue 1 giants are open to sell him for € 8 million.
The president of Caen, in fact, has recently revealed: “I can’t deny there are two Ligue 1 clubs and two foreign clubs interested in signing him.”
“Let’s see if any of them will make the right offer, I think his price-tag is around € 8 million, we are waiting for the right offer but the player needs to agree to join a new club as well. All the parties must be happy with the deal otherwise Yann will be playing for us this season as well.”
Inter’s best bid so far is € 5 million but Karamoh’s contract expires in 2018.
Inter, however, seem to be not interested anymore in the striker: “Karamoh? We are ok in attack”, Ausilio said yesterday night.
As for Schick and Keita, Ausilio said: “We haven’t lost them, maybe we have decided to lose them.”
Go to comments