Inter, Antonello: 'We are focused on our next games, nothing has changed...'

Inter Milan started off this season with a bang but they have been struggling of late. To add to this, Walter Sabatini decided to leave Inter Milan (and Capello left Jiangsu Suning) as there have been a lot of doubts that have been created surrounding Suning in the Italian press. Here is what Inter's Ceo Alessandro Antonello had to say on the matter as he spoke to Premium Sport :



" Suning? We can't get distracted by all of the media talk. We are fully focused on the pitch as the other stuff are things that we can't change. Verona? Yes this will be a crucial game for us as we will have to do well. After Verona, we will be fully focused on the derby game as these two games can change our season. We have a plan going forward, nothing has changed for us...".



Inter Milan are currently 4th in the Italian Serie A standings as AC Milan are 6th in standings (5 point behind the nerazzurri). The derby game will be huge as both club want to finish in the top 4....