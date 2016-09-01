Inter are inches away from Barcelona's Rafinha, the numbers

Talks are ongoing as Inter Milan have their eyes set on Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. There have been talks over the past few days between the nerazzurri and the blaugrana but things might soon speed up a little.



20.00 - The negotiations between Inter and Barcelona for Rafinha are still ongoing. Ausilio will likely meet with Barcelona later tonight as the problem is the same: Inter are offering a loan with an option to buy (25 million euros) where as Barcelona want more.



21.00 - Barcelona revealed their call-ups for their upcoming game against Espanyol in the Coppa del Rey. Rafinha's name was present since the Blaugrana lost both Iniesta and Mascherano to injuries.



22.00 - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Inter convinced Barcelona to accept a loan with an option to buy transfer formula. Barcelona proposed to Inter a 35 million euros option to buy as Ausilio will give the Blaugrana an answer tomorrow. There seems to be a lot of positivity as Inter inch closer to Rafinha...



Rafinha has scored 11 goals in his FC Barcelona career to date but a departure might soon be on the cards...