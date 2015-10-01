Paredes: 'Roma-Lazio is like Boca-River'

Roma's Leandro Paredes spoke with the fans and answered a few of their questions yesterday on the club's official Periscope page, here is what he had to say: "First time you met Totti? It was weird to have him as a teammate considering his importance. He treated me very well and I thank him for this. Salah? He is a good person, he is very quiet since he talks even less than me! As a player we all know what he can do. He is very important to us and we always want to take advantage of the fact that he plays for us. Strootman? We understand each-other very well. It is easy to play alongside players like Strootman, De Rossi and Nainggolan. They are all great players who help you a lot. Roma-Lazio is similar to Boca-River. They are two of the greatest derby's in the world".



Paredes appeared in 38 games for Roma as he scored three goals on the season.