30 August at 22:4422.20 -On his Instagram page, Karamoh posted a nerazzurri picture as he wants to join them. This is also what his agent Damiani stated earlier on.
22.10 - Here is what Walter Sabatini said on the situation : " Karamoh closer? Yes. I am partially optimistic. He wants Inter? Well he has good taste...".
22.05 - Oscar Damiani spoke to Sky Sport(via FCInternews.it) about Karamoh, here is what he had to say on the matter: "The Karamoh situation is normal again, I am not pessimistic anymore. Inter are trying hard, Karamoh wants Inter. Let's see what happens tomorrow".
20.45 - Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he said: "There will likely be updates later on".
There were complications earlier on today between Inter and Caen for Karamoh but things have now seemingly cooled down. Talks might re-open as Inter have been on the youngster for some time now. It remains to be seen if they will be able to close a deal for him by tomorrow night....
