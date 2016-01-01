Inter attacker linked with Newcastle United move
17 August at 17:30Newcastle United are very keen on Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic and have sent a delegation over to Italy to thrash out a deal irrespective of Inter’s £14m valuation, according to TuttoMercato.
Toon boss Rafa Benitez is desperate for another striker, despite bringing in Spanish forward Joselu from Stoke City for £5m, and is now prepared to go all out to secure the Montenegrin from the Serie A club
Jovetic has already had a taste of Premier League football; Manchester City brought the attacker from Fiorentina for £20m upwards in 2013 but it was a mixed spell and the 27-year-old returned back to Italy two years later.
Benitez made his disappointment clear to owner Mike Ashlye regarding transfer funds, as it is thought he was not given the war-chest he was intially promised and this is despite the Magpie boss leading the North East side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Many supporters are underwhelmed with the in-comings this summer window, but Jovetic is a name which could offer some comfort to the Geordie faithful.
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments