Suning wants to build a great Inter and look not only towards the present, but also for the future. The Chinese group, who has to deal with the bounds of Fair Play Finance this season, has all the intentions to bring the club up and is trying to prepare a big signing for next season: Naby Keita.

CLAUSE - In the contract of the Leipzig player, it is expected that a 50 million EUR release clause will be activated, which will allow all clubs to take the young talent from the Bundesliga should they match the clause. The German club this summer has already rejected more than 70 million EUR offer from Liverpool, but will not be able to oppose the player's will next season, and that is why top clubs are working with Keita's entourage to find a deal. With agreements with the player in place, a club would only have to meet the 50 million EUR requested by Leipzig.

INTER-ESTED - Inter does not want to be found unprepared and is trying to find a deal with the player. To make it all the more complicated though, he is also thinking about Paris-Saint Germain, who is willing to cover Naby Keita's clause and bring him to Paris in a year. Liverpool also remains in sights for the player, as they are ready to raise their offer. For this reason, Suning and Inter remain keen on early negotiations.