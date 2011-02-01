Inter: Ausilio and Sabatini release Pastore & Icardi updates
30 January at 10:15Inter directors of football Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio talked to our very own Pasquale Guarro after a meeting held in the club’s headquarters in Milan city centre yesterday night.
The nerazzurri chiefs were asked to provide some updates about Icardi’s inflammatory posts as well as Pastore’s possible January move.
“There are no news at the moment”, Ausilio said.
“I don’t make promises to fans, we are trying to do things in the best way possible. At the moment there aren’t the right conditions to sign him or someone else. Icardi? I don’t care, I don’t have to respond to this.”
“I have nothing to add to what Ausilio said”, Sabatini revealed.
“I have a special feeling with Pastore just like with any other good things in life. There are no news at the moment, the situation is complicated.”
