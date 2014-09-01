Inter, Ausilio: ‘Arsenal agreed to sell Mustafi’

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to assembled media yesterday night, minutes after the end of the transfer market. Inter signed the likes of Borja Valero, Matias Vecino, Joao Cancelo, Milan Skriniar and Dalbert. “I think we signed the right players for our project”, Ausilio said. “We are ready for the season, many players left and we think our roster is homogeneous. We liked the idea to ‘invest’ on our youth players and make investments to sign some others like Karamoh.”



“Ranocchia was wanted in England and Russia, you can imagine who wanted to sign him. He is very respected, with him D’Ambrosio, Vanheusde, Miranda and Skriniar we are ok at the back.”



“Keeping Perisic was like making another big signing. Cancelo will be back in a few weeks. Ansaldi? The offer of Torino was the right one for us and for him. We wanted to sign Mustafi, we had an agreement with Arsenal but the player refused to sign for us.”

