Inter, Ausilio confirms: 'United are on Perisic...'

Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport about Inter, here is what he had to say on the matter:



SEASON VOTE? - " This season wasn't positive as we did not achieve our goals. The UEFA Champions league ended up only being a dream. This should help us program next season as we are already working on it".



NEW COACH? - " Inter will have a new manager this is certain. Contacts will re-start tomorrow as we know what he have to do".



UNITED OFFER FOR PERISIC? - " They haven't made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there. We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now. We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what's best for Inter".



DI MARIA WITHOUT UCL FOOTBALL? - " Inter have a solid history and that's why big players want to play for us. We have a strong management in place who want to bring Inter back to top levels".



TRANSFER MARKET? - " For me we have an as good roster or maybe even a better roster than most of the teams who finished ahead of us. We don't need all that much, we will certainly make some moves but we will first have to see what out new coach will want".



According to Sky Sports, United aren't the only ones on Perisic and Antonio Conte's Chelsea are also interested in him.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)