Inter, Ausilio: 'Deulofeu and Vidal? Let's see. On Joao Mario and Cancelo...'

Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport before the Inter-Lazio game, here is what he had to say:



"This will be an important game for us against a pretty strong side. It won't be a decisive game but we want to do well. The team has been working hard and we want to keep doing well. Will you talk to Tare about De Vrij? I did see him and I congratulated him. We have a great understanding with Lazio but this isn't the occasion to talk about the transfer market. Deulofeu and Aleix Vidal on loans? We are evaluating many different options but I want to repeat myself, we have a very srong team. On the transfer market we will look for things that we don't have right now but let's see if the price is right. Van Dijk? We can't compete with these numbers so Italian teams have to be creative. Take Skriniar for example, we signed him for much less. Lazio have done a good job doing so too, look at Luis Alberto for example. Joao Mario? Spalletti said it, he is staying 100%. Cancelo? It's the same thing, no one asked us to leave...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)