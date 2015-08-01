Inter, Ausilio: 'Deulofeu is an interesting option. Icardi?...'

Ahead of the Fiorentina-Inter game, Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say:



"Deulofeu? We haven't made any official offers for him. He is an interesting option but he isn't the only one. Joao Mario for Candreva? Spalletti likes all of his players and Joao Mario is a Partuguese international who has a lot of quality. We aren't looking to sell anyone per say, we are happy with our current roster. Icardi's clause? Are you guys his agent? Because you are always talking about salary increases. We aren't worried since we have a great understanding with Mauro Icardi and we both want to continue together. Let me add that this clause is only valid in the summer anyways. There is no rush on this front and there are no meetings scheduled. Difficult period? We haven't been getting great results but our play is still pretty similar. We still have the same objective, to qualify for the UCL....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)