Inter, Ausilio: 'Here is how we can reduce the gap with Juve'

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Inter-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"This will be a crucial game for us. There are still three games after tonight's clash but we want to do well. We have to be consistent as we have 4 finals to go. A draw tonight? We are fully focused on this game and we are only thinking about winning tonight. Fans? It will be a packed stadium tonight, we have great fans. They have been behind us all year which is great. We have an average attendance of 60.000 which shows to you the passion of nerazzurri fans. Gap with Juve and Napoli? We have to work hard clearly to reduce this gap. More than just signing players, we have to be consistent with our project that's the most important thing. I think we made up ground on teams like Lazio and Roma this season but there is work to be done...".