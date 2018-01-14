Inter: Ausilio identifies three possible Candreva replacements
09 March at 12:00Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is working hard to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s squad ahead of next season, as the club looks to push on and mount a serious challenge to Juventus and Napoli for the Scudetto.
Having already agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez from Racing Club, the Nerazzurri transfer guru has now switched his attention towards finding a suitable long-term replacement for Antonio Candreva.
The former Lazio winger’s future at San Siro is said to be in doubt, especially considering how poor his performances have been throughout the last two or three months.
Therefore, Ausilio has identified Bologna’s Simone Verdi as a realistic target should La Beneamata fail in their pursuit of Champions League qualification. However, if they were to reach the holy grail of Europe’s premier club competition, reports suggest he would instead look to bring in a top player like Érik Lamela or Ángel Di María.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments