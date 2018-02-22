Inter, Ausilio provides transfer updates on De Vrij and Icardi
04 April at 18:51Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has refused to discuss recent reports suggesting his side have agreed a deal for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and revealed there is no deadline set for Mauro Icardi’s contract renewal.
De Vrij’s contract at Lazio will run down after the end of the 2017/18 season and he has announced his decision to leave his current employers as a free agent in the summer. It was reported that Inter have agreed to bring the defender to the club for the next season. However, Ausilio refused to talk about a player from another club.
“I cannot confirm anything, Inter’s transfer window opens on May 20th. First we will talk with our players and evaluate the players we have here. I want to pay compliments to Igli Tare and Lazio for the work they have done, they have my respect,” Ausilio told Premium Sport.
On Icardi’s contract renewal, “There’s no deadline, everything with Mauro is so spontaneous that it could happen tomorrow the same way it could happen at the end of the league. It will be a very standard process.”
“He’s renewing his house in Milan? He might be getting a bigger one, he’s happy here and his family has a good life in Milan. Inter has always shown him gratitude, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we started discussing a renewal, it would already be the fourth time.”
