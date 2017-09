Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport minutes before the kick-off of Crotone-Inter ( live updates ).“We have a new season ahead, we are working to build a strong future for this club. We’ve done nothing special so far, we must be serious and work well, that’s what we are working for. We must focus game-by-game. We’ll see what we’ve done at the end of the season, it’s useless to look at the table now.”“His release clause seemed huge only one year ago but there are no problems. Mauo wants to stay at Inter. He can stay for many years even without a release clause. How much is he worth? A lot, he will be staying here for many years even without a release clause. He has a long-term contract and will be helping us in the next years although I can’t rule out his contract extension.”