Inter, Ausilio provides update on Icardi release clause
16 September at 16:25Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport minutes before the kick-off of Crotone-Inter (live updates).
“We have a new season ahead, we are working to build a strong future for this club. We’ve done nothing special so far, we must be serious and work well, that’s what we are working for. We must focus game-by-game. We’ll see what we’ve done at the end of the season, it’s useless to look at the table now.”
ICARDI – “His release clause seemed huge only one year ago but there are no problems. Mauo wants to stay at Inter. He can stay for many years even without a release clause. How much is he worth? A lot, he will be staying here for many years even without a release clause. He has a long-term contract and will be helping us in the next years although I can’t rule out his contract extension.”
Go to comments