Inter, Ausilio: 'This is what type of coach we are looking for...'



Piero Ausilio spoke to Premium Sport about numerous topics as he also came back on previous declarations (that Calciomercato.com had exclusively revealed):



" There were a lot of things that had been said but this is now in the past as I explained everything to the management. We are now evaluating many things as we want to do better next season".



ITALIAN COACH - Will the next coach be Italian? "Our next coach will have to know how to work with our current players and he will have to know the Italian league well. We have clear ideas as we want to make the best possible choice".



GABIGOL'S DECLARATIONS - " I am aware of these things. For example, we already punished a player because he used Social networks in an inappropriate manner. Certain declarations don't mean nothing, we have to take these things not too seriously. We are now fully focused on next season as we want to keep improving this team".