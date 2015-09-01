Inter, Ausilio: ‘Tomorrow Cancelo will arrive, here is the truth on Schick’
20 August at 22:30Inter's sporting director spoke to Premium Sport (via PassioneInter) before the Inter-Fiorentina game, here is what he had to say on numerous nerazzurri topics: "Schick? We like him a lot but we have to consider numerous things, including the financial side of things too. If everything goes as planned then the Kondogbia-Cancelo swap will occur tomorrow but we are still early for any official notes. We are working as we want to sign a center-back, we are missing a little something. We don't want to sign a player quickly to then realize that we didn't really need him. We prefer to be patient and wait for some good opportunities. Let's see what happens in the coming days...".
Inter Milan have so far acquired Padelli, Skriniar, Borja Valero, Vecino, Dalbert and Cancelo (who will soon be official) as they want to at least sign another center-back. They are also strongly on Schick...
